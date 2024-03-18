Marion Wealth Management Invests $233,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Marion Wealth Management bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,555,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 509 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.6 %

CMG traded up $17.14 on Monday, hitting $2,773.53. The company had a trading volume of 187,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,561. The firm has a market cap of $76.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.78, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,592.30 and a 1 year high of $2,813.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,519.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,216.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at $97,221,776.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,420.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at $97,221,776.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,744 shares of company stock worth $11,607,678 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,284.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,699.00 to $3,016.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,469.88.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

