Marion Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VDC traded up $1.27 on Monday, reaching $202.28. The company had a trading volume of 66,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $172.75 and a 1 year high of $203.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.52 and a 200-day moving average of $188.87.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

