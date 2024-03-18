Marion Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Marion Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 93.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,214 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 880.7% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 292,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after buying an additional 262,536 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,943,000. Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 64,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 38,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2,678.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 43,706 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $23.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,742. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $23.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.81.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

