Marion Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Marion Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Totem Point Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $6.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.48. 47,588,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,855,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.64. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.28 and a 12-month high of $155.20.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,159 shares of company stock valued at $39,220,185 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

