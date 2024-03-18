Marion Wealth Management Buys 3,010 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 126.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 0.9% of Marion Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Roper Technologies stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $546.16. 373,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,564. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $422.54 and a 12-month high of $562.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $545.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $523.41.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.00.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

