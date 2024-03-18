Marion Wealth Management Buys 1,399 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Marion Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Marion Wealth Management owned 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $251.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,541. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $262.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

