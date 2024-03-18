Marion Wealth Management Boosts Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Marion Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,673,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,461. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.30. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $141.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.