Marion Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Marion Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Marion Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $100.53. 3,526,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,297,743. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.45.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

