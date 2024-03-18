MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

HZO has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MarineMax

MarineMax Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MarineMax stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,026. The stock has a market cap of $670.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.35. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $42.88.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $527.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.76 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MarineMax

In other MarineMax news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 7,500 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $223,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $223,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clint Moore sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $124,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,329.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarineMax

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 31.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 73,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 17,579 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 16,907 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in MarineMax by 438.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MarineMax by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 28,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in MarineMax by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.