Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 530 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.4% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $243.01 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $246.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.04. The stock has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

