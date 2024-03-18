Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 3,903 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 338,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,621,000 after buying an additional 21,628 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,313,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,152,000 after buying an additional 222,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.81. 167,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,828,731. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

