Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 242 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for approximately 0.8% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 10.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Progressive by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $204.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.47 and its 200 day moving average is $163.53. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $205.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,098.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $10,671,740 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James downgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.17.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

