Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 1,052 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,508.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.12. The company had a trading volume of 10,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,971. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $77.53 and a one year high of $102.84. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.16 and its 200-day moving average is $91.54.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

