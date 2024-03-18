Marcum Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KJUL. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 6,727.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 697,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after acquiring an additional 687,392 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $14,683,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 5,485.2% during the third quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 593,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 582,916 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $9,660,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $9,136,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,676 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.96.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

