Marcum Wealth LLC Invests $1.58 Million in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after buying an additional 108,283 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.68. The company had a trading volume of 274,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,614. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $87.61 and a 1-year high of $110.02. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.62.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

