Marcum Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC owned about 0.32% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIS. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,905,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,366,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,823,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2,421.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 20,651 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $24.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average is $22.94.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

