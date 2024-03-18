Marcum Wealth LLC Has $95.32 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,690,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,401 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 10.1% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $95,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after buying an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 234.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,681,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983,231 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,700 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $61.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.81 and a 200 day moving average of $54.90. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $45.96 and a 1 year high of $61.53.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

