Marcum Wealth LLC Has $2 Million Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 33,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

GTO remained flat at $46.37 during trading on Monday. 5,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,314. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $47.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average is $45.82.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.