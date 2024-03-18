Marcum Wealth LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,667 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Bank of America by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.56. 3,104,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,740,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $36.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.86. The company has a market cap of $280.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

