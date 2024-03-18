Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $185.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MPC. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.58.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $193.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,071,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,440. The company has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $195.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

