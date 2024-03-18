Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 2.1% Higher

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.74 and last traded at $19.73. 24,107,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 85,764,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MARA. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Marathon Digital from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 30.50 and a quick ratio of 30.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 5.39.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 48.93%. The firm had revenue of $156.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,473,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,387,000 after acquiring an additional 439,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,999,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731,807 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,705,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,682,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,731,000 after purchasing an additional 269,351 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

