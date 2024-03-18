MannKind’s (MNKD) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.69% from the stock’s current price.

MNKD has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Get MannKind alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MannKind

MannKind Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MannKind

MannKind stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,994,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.80 and a beta of 1.27. MannKind has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 99.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fountainhead AM LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MannKind

(Get Free Report)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.