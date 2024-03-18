Maiar DEX (MEX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $32.23 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $32.23 million and $110,646.30 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 18.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00005845 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00026086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00015107 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001578 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,227.61 or 0.99883921 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00010490 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.25 or 0.00141522 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000807 USD and is up 2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $32,222.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

