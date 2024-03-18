MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Short Interest Down 10.5% in February

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 388,800 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the February 14th total of 434,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MAIA Biotechnology Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $1.50. 564,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,170. MAIA Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $4.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MAIA Biotechnology news, Director Stan Smith bought 170,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $199,999.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 857,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,354.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MAIA Biotechnology

MAIA Biotechnology Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in MAIA Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MAIA Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MAIA Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MAIA Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MAIA Biotechnology by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 75,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer. The company's lead product candidate is THIO, a telomere-targeting agent that is in Phase II clinical study to evaluate its activity in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

