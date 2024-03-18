MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Short Interest Down 10.5% in February

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2024

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIAGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 388,800 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the February 14th total of 434,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MAIA Biotechnology Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $1.50. 564,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,170. MAIA Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $4.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MAIA Biotechnology news, Director Stan Smith bought 170,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $199,999.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 857,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,354.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MAIA Biotechnology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in MAIA Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MAIA Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MAIA Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MAIA Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MAIA Biotechnology by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 75,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAIA Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer. The company's lead product candidate is THIO, a telomere-targeting agent that is in Phase II clinical study to evaluate its activity in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MAIA Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAIA Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.