MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Short Interest Down 10.5% in February

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 388,800 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the February 14th total of 434,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $1.50. 564,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,170. MAIA Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $4.25.
In other MAIA Biotechnology news, Director Stan Smith bought 170,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $199,999.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 857,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,354.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 56.97% of the company’s stock.
MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer. The company's lead product candidate is THIO, a telomere-targeting agent that is in Phase II clinical study to evaluate its activity in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
