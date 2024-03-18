MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Short Interest Update

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the February 14th total of 3,060,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 698,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

MAG stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.19. The stock had a trading volume of 511,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,734. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $14.42. The company has a market cap of $946.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Separately, StockNews.com raised MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 155,096 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $885,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

