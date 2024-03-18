Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,125 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSGE. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 85.9% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,383,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,783,000 after buying an additional 5,723,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 148.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,451,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,518 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,550,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,433,000 after acquiring an additional 19,439 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,314,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,019,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,317,000 after acquiring an additional 93,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSGE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.28. 14,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 24.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.84. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $40.81.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.69. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 94.05%. The firm had revenue of $402.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $1,409,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,948.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,080 shares of company stock valued at $7,221,633. Insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

