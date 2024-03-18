M. Kraus & Co Reduces Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

M. Kraus & Co trimmed its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.60.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $88.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.38, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently -155.77%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.