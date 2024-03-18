M. Kraus & Co Reduces Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

M. Kraus & Co cut its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,304 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for 0.9% of M. Kraus & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $120.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $93.26 and a 52-week high of $127.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.94. The company has a market capitalization of $141.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,425 shares of company stock worth $4,077,489 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.61.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

