M. Kraus & Co Invests $210,000 in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

M. Kraus & Co acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,107.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.11.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BIP opened at $29.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average is $29.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $37.32.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 1.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,157.14%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

