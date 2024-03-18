M. Kraus & Co Increases Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

M. Kraus & Co lifted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global accounts for approximately 2.9% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $8,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,941 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 201,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 39,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 66,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CARR opened at $57.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.49. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

