M. Kraus & Co Has $581,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

M. Kraus & Co decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $200.02 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $203.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.13.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.