Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Piper Sandler

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LYFT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Argus raised Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

Lyft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LYFT traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.95. 14,468,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,507,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Lyft has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $19.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.95.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $61,285.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 96,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,084.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $61,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 96,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,084.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Logan Green sold 11,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $186,193.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 346,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,090.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,576 shares of company stock worth $1,367,862. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,660,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the second quarter worth approximately $34,942,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Lyft by 2,804.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,235,135 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,735 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Lyft during the first quarter valued at $24,854,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 46.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,430 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

