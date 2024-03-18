LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH) Short Interest Down 7.5% in February

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the February 14th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 401,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 23.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LuxUrban Hotels

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LuxUrban Hotels by 71.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 255,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 107,012 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in LuxUrban Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LuxUrban Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in LuxUrban Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LuxUrban Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LuxUrban Hotels Price Performance

NASDAQ:LUXH traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,124. LuxUrban Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $81.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of -1.33.

LuxUrban Hotels Company Profile

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

