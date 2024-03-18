Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Gap Up to $2.70

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.70, but opened at $2.78. Lucid Group shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 3,253,359 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.90.

Lucid Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 57.00% and a negative net margin of 475.15%. The firm had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Lucid Group’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCID. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lucid Group by 32.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,330,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,327,000 after buying an additional 10,991,369 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lucid Group by 36.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,933,000 after buying an additional 10,400,923 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth $22,208,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 80.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,301 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 25.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,537,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,226 shares during the period.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

