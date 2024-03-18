Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 136,500 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the February 14th total of 113,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Lottery.com

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTRY. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Lottery.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Lottery.com by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 500,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 320,195 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lottery.com by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 758,217 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lottery.com by 3,714.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 92,859 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lottery.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Lottery.com alerts:

Lottery.com Trading Down 3.8 %

LTRY stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.38. 10,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,234. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.21. Lottery.com has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

Lottery.com Company Profile

Lottery.com Inc, a digital publisher, provides lottery data results, jackpots, results, and other data. It delivers daily results of approximately 800 domestic and international lottery games from 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lottery.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lottery.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.