Loop Capital Increases Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $540.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $530.00 to $540.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.44% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ULTA. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $656.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.81.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 27.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Ulta Beauty announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.
