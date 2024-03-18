Loop Capital Boosts Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $290.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $220.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.06.

Shares of WSM stock traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $285.26. 1,248,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,622. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $292.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 18,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 47,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,303 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,443,000 after buying an additional 33,157 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

