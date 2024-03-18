Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 10,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after acquiring an additional 14,988 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BLV traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $71.06. 190,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,309. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.15. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $77.99.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2617 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

