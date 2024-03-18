Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,124 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $8,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,052. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.66. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.40 and a 1 year high of $59.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

