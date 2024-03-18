Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,632,735 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $477,765,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $451,711,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,474,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098,577 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.83. 1,054,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,111,406. The company has a market capitalization of $143.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.43. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $95.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. HSBC lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

