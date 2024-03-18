Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 23.1% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 75.6% in the second quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 342,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,995,000 after acquiring an additional 147,329 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,123,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,927,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

Crown Castle Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.68. The company had a trading volume of 280,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,474. The company has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $136.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.42.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.92%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.