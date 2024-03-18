Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,490 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 32,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of KRE traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $47.29. 2,760,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,182,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.35. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $54.47.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

