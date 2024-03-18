Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 840 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 840 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,449,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $18,032,353,000 after purchasing an additional 262,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,169,018,000 after buying an additional 485,066 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,235,380,000 after acquiring an additional 317,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,200,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,423,773,000 after acquiring an additional 151,161 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $279.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,498. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

