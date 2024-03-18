Logitech International’s (LOGI) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Monday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $92.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LOGI. Barclays upped their target price on Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

Logitech International Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI traded down $6.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,386,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,881. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.19. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $52.53 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.43. Logitech International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Logitech International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Logitech International

In related news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Logitech International news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $54,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,464.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,737. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Logitech International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,159,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,478,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 354.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 33,742 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,837,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,162,000 after acquiring an additional 306,948 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth $669,000. 38.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

