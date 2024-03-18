LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.00

LMS Capital (LON:LMS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17 ($0.22), with a volume of 66041 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.23).

LMS Capital Stock Down 5.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.99, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of £13.72 million, a PE ratio of -900.00 and a beta of 0.52.

About LMS Capital

(Get Free Report)

LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LMS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.