LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Stock Price Up 7.2%

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) was up 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.65 and last traded at $6.52. Approximately 7,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 28,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.
LiveWire Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88.
LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 43.28% and a negative net margin of 288.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.09 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveWire Group
LiveWire Group Company Profile
LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company offers electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.
