LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Stock Price Up 7.2%

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) was up 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.65 and last traded at $6.52. Approximately 7,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 28,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

LiveWire Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 43.28% and a negative net margin of 288.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.09 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVWR. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveWire Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in LiveWire Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in LiveWire Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in LiveWire Group by 904.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in LiveWire Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company offers electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

Featured Stories

