Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) traded down 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $6.00. 1,661,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 3,261,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LAC

Lithium Americas Trading Down 8.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.28.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 82.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 101,174 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 10.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 105,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 8.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 28.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 203,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 45,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 76,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 12,134 shares in the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lithium Americas

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.