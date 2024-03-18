Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.32% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.69.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Stock Down 10.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:LAC traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,523,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,615. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $12.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.28.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Lithium Americas by 224.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Lithium Americas by 140.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Lithium Americas by 24,570.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.