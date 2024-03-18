Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0067

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 33.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $88.62 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 798,487,653 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 798,474,449.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00683064 USD and is up 2.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $309.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
