Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0067

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 33.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $88.62 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 798,487,653 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 798,474,449.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00683064 USD and is up 2.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $309.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

