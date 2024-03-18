LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

LG Display Stock Performance

LG Display stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. LG Display has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $6.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LG Display

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LG Display by 82.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 352,719 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in LG Display by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 740,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 46,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in LG Display by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 12,061 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in LG Display by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 462,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 11,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in LG Display by 12.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 205,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 22,296 shares during the period. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Featured Articles

